Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday's game against the Rays.

Tauchman was called up to the big club Thursday, and he went 1-for-9 with a walk in three games during his latest major-league stint. Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday to take Tauchman's spot on the 25-man roster.

