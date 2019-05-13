Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Tauchman performed capably enough in an emergency for the Yankees, with his .213/.314/.427 slash line in 32 games being good for a 99 wRC+. With Aaron Hicks set to return from his back injury, Tauchman is no longer needed, but he'll be just one injury away from returning in a bench role.

