Tauchman is expected to begin the season in an everyday role in the outfield after general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Aaron Judge (pectoral) and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) are both likely to be sidelined for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cashman didn't offer a definitive timeline for when either injured slugger might be ready to make his season debut, but their absences will at least temporarily spare Tauchman from having to compete with the likes of Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier for regular at-bats in the outfield. Tauchman probably already had a leg up in any job battle after posting an .865 OPS in 2019 while providing value in the field (7.1 UZR) and on the bases (6-for-6 on steal attempts). So long as he's able to avoid an early-season slump, Tauchman should be in good position to maintain a near-everyday role once the Yankees get healthier, though the eventual returns of Stanton and Judge figure to push him further down the batting order.