Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Should open season as regular
Tauchman is expected to begin the season in an everyday role in the outfield after general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Aaron Judge (pectoral) and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) are both likely to be sidelined for Opening Day, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Cashman didn't offer a definitive timeline for when either injured slugger might be ready to make his season debut, but their absences will at least temporarily spare Tauchman from having to compete with the likes of Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier for regular at-bats in the outfield. Tauchman probably already had a leg up in any job battle after posting an .865 OPS in 2019 while providing value in the field (7.1 UZR) and on the bases (6-for-6 on steal attempts). So long as he's able to avoid an early-season slump, Tauchman should be in good position to maintain a near-everyday role once the Yankees get healthier, though the eventual returns of Stanton and Judge figure to push him further down the batting order.
More News
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Could start Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Could be back for World Series•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Plays catch•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Could return for World Series•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Has not resumed baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Placed on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...