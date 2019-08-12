Tauchman is out of the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

He'll cede his spot in left field to Cameron Maybin as the Yankees go with an extra right-handed bat to counter Orioles southpaw Ty Blach, who gets the starting nod for the nightcap. Tauchman started and went hitless across four at-bats in the Yankees' 8-5 win in the afternoon affair.