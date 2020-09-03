Tauchman is not in Thursday's lineup against the Mets.
He is hitting just .129 with zero extra-base hits and one steal in 31 at-bats over his last 10 games. Mike Ford will start at first base, shifting Luke Voit to designated hitter and Clint Frazier to right field.
