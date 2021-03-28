Manager Aaron Boone described Tauchman's (shin) removal from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies as precautionary, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Tauchman exited the contest in the bottom of the third after having previously fouled a ball of his shin/calf area in his at-bat in the top of of the second. Boone said that Tauchman won't be sent in for any further tests, so the Yankees are seemingly hopeful that the outfielder will be good to go for Opening Day simply by addressing his leg with ice treatment over the next few days.