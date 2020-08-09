Tauchman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Though Tauchman is sitting out the series finale, he should have a good chance at handling a near-everyday role moving forward after Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) was moved to the 10-day injured list Sunday. Tauchman had started each of the Yankees' previous six games, going 7-for-23 with three doubles, five RBI and a stolen base.