Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Still seeing steady work
Tauchman will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Tauchman hasn't seen the severe decline in opportunities some may have predicted after fellow outfielder Clint Frazier returned from an ankle injury May 6. The 28-year-old will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in seven games since that date, with his solid .849 OPS on the month likely having something to do with manager Aaron Boone's decision to stick with him. That said, the Yankees outfield will get more crowded Monday when Aaron Hicks (back) likely returns from the injured list, which would essentially leave one regular starting spot up for grabs between Tauchman and Cameron Maybin. Both will be firmly relegated to full-time bench roles once one of Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) or Aaron Judge (oblique) are back from the IL, though firm timetables for those two players haven't been established.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...