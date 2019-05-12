Tauchman will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Tauchman hasn't seen the severe decline in opportunities some may have predicted after fellow outfielder Clint Frazier returned from an ankle injury May 6. The 28-year-old will stick in the lineup for the fifth time in seven games since that date, with his solid .849 OPS on the month likely having something to do with manager Aaron Boone's decision to stick with him. That said, the Yankees outfield will get more crowded Monday when Aaron Hicks (back) likely returns from the injured list, which would essentially leave one regular starting spot up for grabs between Tauchman and Cameron Maybin. Both will be firmly relegated to full-time bench roles once one of Giancarlo Stanton (shoulder) or Aaron Judge (oblique) are back from the IL, though firm timetables for those two players haven't been established.