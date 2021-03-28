Tauchman was removed in the third inning of Sunday's Grapefruit League game with an ankle injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Ryan LaMarre subbed into the contest for Tauchman, who initially hurt his ankle when he fouled a ball off himself in his second-inning at-bat, which culminated in a strikeout. Tauchman was able to stay in the game and played the outfield for the subsequent half inning, but he appeared to be in obvious pain. The 30-year-old had already been informed that he would be included on the Yankees' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, but the injury -- if serious -- could change those plans.