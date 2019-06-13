Tauchman was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

With Kendrys Morales (calf) landing on the injured list Thursday, Tauchman was summoned to provide the Yankees with an additional left-handed bat. The 28-year-old has appeared in 34 games for the big club this season, slashing .211/.306/.411 with four homers, a stolen base and a 30.6 percent strikeout rate in those contests. Tauchman could see some opportunities against righties until the Yankees get healthier.

