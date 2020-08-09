Tauchman went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a run scored and three strikeouts in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.

Tauchman whiffed in his first three at-bats, but he started the seventh inning with a double, subsequently stole third base and came around to score on a sacrifice fly. Tauchman started the second game of the twin bill as well, going 0-for-3 with another strikeout. The 29-year-old has been receiving a healthy amount of playing time lately and could continue to start with Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) going on the injured list Sunday.