Tauchman isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles.
After sitting in Friday's nightcap, Tauchman will retreat to the bench once again. Clint Frazier will start in right field.
More News
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Sitting for Game 2•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Sitting Thursday amid slump•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Garners seventh straight start•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Logs two hits, stolen base•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Mike Tauchman: Not starting Monday•