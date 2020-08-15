Tauchman went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI, two runs and a strikeout in Friday's win against the Red Sox.

Tauchman has seen his playing time drop in recent games, but he led the team in RBI during the Yankees' win against the Red Sox. He did so with only one extra-base hit as New York's offense continuously chipped away at Boston's pitching staff. The 29-year-old is hitting .343 with four doubles, seven RBI and four stolen bases over 14 games this season.