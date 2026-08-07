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Yankees' Mitch Garver: Inks minors deal with Yankees

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Yankees signed Garver to a minor-league contract Friday, Ted Schwerzler of minnesotasportsfan.com reports.

The Mariners released Garver earlier in the week, and he quickly found a new home after the Yankees failed to add any catching help at the trade deadline. Garver appeared in 50 games for Seattle this season but slashed a miserable .175/.302/.294 with four homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and a 22:49 BB:K across 149 plate appearances. The 35-year-old will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

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