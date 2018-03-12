Yankees' Neil Walker: Agrees to deal with Yankees
Walker agreed to a contract with the Yankees on Monday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The deal is pending a physical and terms have not yet been released. He'll slot in as the team's starting second baseman and should benefit from a hitter-friendly home park and an excellent lineup surrounding him. The only risk to Walker's fantasy value is the looming presence of Gleyber Torres, who will start in the minors but is unlikely to remain there long. Still, Torres can play around the infield, so it's far from guaranteed that Walker will inevitably lose his starting gig. He hit a solid .265/.362/.439 last year and has been an above-average hitter in all eight of his full major-league seasons, so he won't be easy to displace.
