Yankees' Neil Walker: Benched for fourth time in five games
Walker is out of the lineup Thursday against the Twins.
Manager Aaron Boone indicated Sunday following Gleyber Torres' promotion to the big leagues that the top prospect would be in line for an everyday role at the keystone, and the Yankees skipper has stuck to that declaration. Torres will make his fifth straight start Thursday, leaving no room in the lineup for Walker, who will sit for the fourth time during that span. Walker's lone starting assignment came at first base Tuesday, but he won't have a path to regular playing time at the position with Tyler Austin continuing to swing a hot bat.
