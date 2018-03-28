Yankees' Neil Walker: Earns Opening Day start
Walker will start at second base and bat eighth against the Blue Jays on Thursday.
With left-hander J.A. Happ taking the mound for Toronto, manager Aaron Boone has elected to place Walker at the keystone instead of Tyler Wade. It remains to be seen how the playing time at second will be divvied up, but with Greg Bird (foot) sidelined for an extended period of time, expect to see Walker receive a decent amount of starts on the right side of the infield. For Thursday's contest, Tyler Austin will draw the start at first.
