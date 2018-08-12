Walker is starting in right field for the second consecutive game Sunday against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The veteran has played very little outfield in his career, but considering he holds a .914 OPS over the past 30 games, it's easy to see why the Yankees are trying to get Walker's bat in the lineup in any way possible. With Aaron Judge (wrist) still not fully swinging a bat, Walker may get a few more looks in right field during the coming weeks and could even pick up outfield positional eligibility when everything is said and done.