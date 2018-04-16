Yankees' Neil Walker: Heads to bench Monday
Walker is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Walker was expected to get a breather Sunday before both games of the team's doubleheader against the Tigers were postponed. As a result, he'll open on the bench for Monday's series opener against the Marlins while Ronald Torreyes hit ninth and picks up a start at the keystone in his place.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...