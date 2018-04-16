Yankees' Neil Walker: Heads to bench Monday

Walker is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Walker was expected to get a breather Sunday before both games of the team's doubleheader against the Tigers were postponed. As a result, he'll open on the bench for Monday's series opener against the Marlins while Ronald Torreyes hit ninth and picks up a start at the keystone in his place.

