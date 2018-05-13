Walker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Though Tyler Austin gets the nod at first base in the series finale with lefty Brett Anderson on the hill for Oakland, Austin has gone hitless in 18 at-bats over his last six starts and may have fallen into a platoon. The switch-hitting Walker, meanwhile, has started at first base in each of the Yankees' last seven games against right-handed pitching and has rebounded from a poor April with a 9-for-26 (.346 average) mark at the plate and a .514 on-base percentage during the current month. With the Yankees scheduled to face another lefty (Gio Gonzalez) on Tuesday against the Nationals, look for Walker to remain on the bench for that contest before returning to the starting nine Wednesday versus right-hander Tanner Roark.