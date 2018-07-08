Yankees' Neil Walker: Heads to bench
Walker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Walker is on the bench for the second straight day with the Blue Jays bringing lefties on the hill on both occasions. With Gleyber Torres (hip) on the disabled list, Walker received the nod at the keystone in the series opener against Blue Jays right-hander Sam Gaviglio, going 0-for-3 with a walk in that contest. For now, it looks like Walker could handle the larger side of a platoon at second base with Brandon Drury until Torres is available.
