Walker went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Walker was 3-for-21 in September prior to Tuesday's game, but supplied the Yankees all the offense they needed in the series opener. The veteran switch hitter started at first base but should continue to see inconsistent opportunities due to his .220/.307/.346 slash line and with the Yankees lineup returned to full health with Aaron Judge's return.