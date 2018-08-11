Walker (neck, illness) will start in right field and bat seventh against Texas on Saturday.

Walker is back in the lineup after being held out of Friday's contest due to both an illness and a neck issue. It's clear manager Aaron Boone is doing whatever he can to get Walker's bat in the lineup, as this will be one of the few games in his career where he will man an outfield position. Since the All-Star break, Walker is hitting .340/.386/.560 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 16 games.