Yankees' Neil Walker: Launches three-run homer vs. Toronto
Walker went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 7-5 victory over the Blue Jays.
Although the Yankees would face a four-run deficit early in the ballgame, Walker would hand his team a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning after slugging his seventh homer of the season. Heading into Friday's series opener, Walker had been held hitless over his previous four games. He's hitting just .219 with 17 extra-base hits and 33 RBI through 84 contests this year, but he should continue to see an uptick in playing time in right field with Aaron Judge (wrist) still on the disabled list.
