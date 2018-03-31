Yankees' Neil Walker: Leading off against Blue Jays

Walker will bat atop the order and serve as the Yankees' DH on Saturday.

With Brett Gardner getting the day off, manager Aaron Boone decided to give Walker a chance as the leadoff man with right-hander Marco Estrada taking the hill for Toronto. Over the first two games of the season, Walker is 2-for-7 at the plate with a double and one run scored.

