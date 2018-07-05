Yankees' Neil Walker: Likely to replace Torres
Walker is expected to serve as the Yankees' primary option at second base while Gleyber Torres (hip) is on the disabled list, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Utility man Tyler Wade will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday to restore some depth in the infield, but his .129 average over 93 career MLB at-bats makes it unlikely he'll challenge Walker for the everyday role at the keystone. Instead, Walker's top competition could be Brandon Drury, who has been the better performer at the plate but hasn't seen any action at second base in 2018 in the majors or minors. At least until Drury gets familiar with the position again, Walker looks like he could see steady at-bats through the All-Star break while the Yankees await Torres' return. The switch-hitting veteran probably won't warrant immediate attention outside of AL-only formats until he shows marked improvement from his sickly .188/.268/.259 slash line.
