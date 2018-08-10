Walker went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in the 7-3 win over Texas on Thursday.

Walker has just six home runs in 2018, but he's cranked three long balls over the last four games. The Yankees went off for five home runs Thursday and Walker had the lone multi-homer performance. Still, the switch-hitting infielder owns an ugly .642 OPS in 273 plate appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories