Yankees' Neil Walker: May play Thursday versus Pittsburgh
Walker could appear in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
In addition to saying that Walker could suit up for his new club later this week, manager Aaron Boone said that Walker's current level of conditioning is sufficient for him to be active on the Opening Day roster. A more definitive plan regarding Walker's spring debut should be available in the near future.
