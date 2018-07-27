Walker could be the main beneficiary of Aaron Judge (wrist) being placed on the 10-day DL on Friday, as he will likely receive an extended look at the DH spot with Brett Gardner, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo making up the everyday outfield.

In addition, Tyler Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will contend with Walker for at-bats. But with Walker heating up at the plate -- .355/.432/.548 with seven RBI over his past 10 games -- it seems likely that Walker will get an increase in playing time over the next few weeks, barring any major moves by the Yankees at the trade deadline.