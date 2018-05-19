Walker is not starting Saturday against the Royals.

Since May 2, Walker has started at first against every righty while Tyler Austin has gotten the nod against every lefty. That setup will continue against the southpaw Danny Duffy on Saturday. Walker has struggled so far this season, hitting just .211/.298/.257 with no homers in 31 games, though he does have 10 hits in his last 29 at-bats.