Yankees' Neil Walker: Not starting Saturday
Walker is not starting Saturday against the Royals.
Since May 2, Walker has started at first against every righty while Tyler Austin has gotten the nod against every lefty. That setup will continue against the southpaw Danny Duffy on Saturday. Walker has struggled so far this season, hitting just .211/.298/.257 with no homers in 31 games, though he does have 10 hits in his last 29 at-bats.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...