Yankees' Neil Walker: On bench Tuesday
Walker is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
As has been the case recently, Walker will head to the bench as Tyler Austin gets the start at first base with left-hander Gio Gonzalez starting for the opposition. The switch-hitting Walker has seemingly worked his way into the larger side of a platoon at first base -- thanks to his strong play this month and Austin's struggles -- so look for him to rejoin the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against righty Tanner Roark.
