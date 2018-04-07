Yankees' Neil Walker: Out of Saturday lineup
Walker is not in the lineup against the Orioles on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Walker will get the day off after playing the past two days, including Friday's 14-inning affair. In his place, Tyler Austin will start at first and bat fifth.
