Yankees' Neil Walker: Picks up start at keystone
Walker will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Angels, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Walker has been seeing most of his action at first base in recent weeks, but he'll receive a turn at his natural position in the series finale with everyday second baseman Gleyber Torres receiving a rare day off. Despite being included in the starting nine Sunday, Walker seems likely to be a fixture on the bench in most games going forward following Greg Bird's return from the 10-day disabled list a day earlier. The lefty-hitting Bird should see the bulk of the starts at first base, with the right-handed Tyler Austin (.931 OPS against southpaws this season) likely representing a more ideal platoon mate than the switch-hitting Walker, who has historically been more productive against right-handed pitching.
