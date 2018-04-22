Yankees' Neil Walker: Riding pine Sunday

Walker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Though Gleyber Torres certainly earned his promotion to the big leagues after hitting .347 with five extra-base hits across 56 plate appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Walker's dismal .183/.246/.217 season line may have accelerated the top prospect's arrival. It's perhaps no coincidence that Torres will assume Walker's spot at second base Sunday, and the veteran could see his role diminish further if Torres quickly finds success in the majors. On a more fortunate note, Walker's ability to play either corner-infield spots gives him additional pathways to playing time if youngsters Tyler Austin and Miguel Andujar should experience slumps.