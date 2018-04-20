Yankees' Neil Walker: Sits out Friday

Walker is not in the lineup Friday against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The veteran infielder has just three hits in the team's past seven games, so he'll head to the bench for a night off. Tyler Austin will take over at first base and Ronald Torreyes will log a start at second to replace Walker on the infield.

