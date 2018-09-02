Walker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers.

Walker will take a seat while the Yankees shift Gleyber Torres over to the keystone and make room at shortstop for the recently acquired Adeiny Hechavarria. Though Hechavarria boasts a solid glove, it's uncertain if that will be enough for him to capture a full-time role with the Yankees while the team awaits the return of Didi Gregorius (heel). Once Gregorius is reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, both Walker and Hechavarria will likely struggle to find consistent at-bats.