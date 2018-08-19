Walker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Walker has settled in as the Yankees' primary right fielder while Aaron Judge (wirst) remains sidelined, but he'll get the day off with the Blue Jays bringing a lefty (Ryan Borucki) to the hill. The switch-hitting Walker owns a .169/.222/.254 batting line (28 wRC+) versus southpaws this season.