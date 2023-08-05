Cortes (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Astros.

Cortes' rehab assignment was initially expected to include one more start before he joined the big-league rotation next week, but he will instead slot in this weekend. His most recent rehab start was July 28, in which he threw 49 pitches over four innings, so Cortes will probably need to be pretty efficient to go deep enough to qualify for the win in this one. He was only expected to throw 60 pitches in the rehab start that got nixed.