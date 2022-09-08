Cortes (groin) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start against the Twins on Thursday.

The left-hander has been sidelined the past two and half weeks by a groin strain but will re-enter New York's rotation for Thursday's series finale versus Minnesota. Cortes threw a 45-pitch live batting practice session over the weekend and is likely to face some workload limitations in his first start back from the injury.