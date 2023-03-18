Cortes allowed five runs in 3.2 innings of work Saturday in his Grapefruit League debut against the Blue Jays.

Cortes allowed three walks and three hits while striking out four. He allowed two homers in the contest, and threw 35-of-52 pitches for strikes. The line is unimpressive, but the big takeaway is that Cortes able to get back on the bump after missing the first few weeks of the Grapefruit League because of a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He'll likely pitch again next week, and appears to be well on his way to being a part of the Opening Day rotation.