Cortes did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out four.

For the second start in a row, Cortes allowed one run over five innings, but he got his pitch count up to 87 after throwing just 65 pitches in his last start. The 27-year-old has failed to record a scoreless outing in eight starts since July 24, but he still owns a healthy 2.67 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through 145 innings this season. He tentatively lines up to face Boston next this weekend.