Cortes allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings during Sunday's win over the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Cortes' strikeout numbers have dropped since striking out 10 batters against the Mariners on Aug. 10, but he posted a third consecutive quality start Sunday. The southpaw was forced to settle for a no-decision during the low-scoring matchup, and he's yet to earn a win over four starts in August. Cortes has posted a 2.80 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 35.1 innings since the All-Star break and tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Oakland on Saturday.