Cortes will be available out of the bullpen for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Monday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cortes started Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings. He didn't factor into the decision and will be available in a relief role on short rest if needed Monday as the Yankees attempt to advance to the ALCS.