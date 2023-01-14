Cortes signed a one-year deal with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Cortes had an excellent 2022 campaign, his first as a full-time starter, finishing the year with a 2.44 ERA. A .232 BABIP indicates that he benefited from a fair amount of good fortune, but even if he slips back to his 3.13 FIP or 3.48 SIERA, he'll be a very valuable pitcher next season. His 26.5 percent strikeout rate and 6.2 percent walk rate were both solidly better than average, giving reason to have faith in him in 2023 despite his short track record.
