Cortes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Cortes had only just been sent down Thursday but will return with Cameron Maybin (calf) heading to the injured list. Cortes owns a respectable 4.09 ERA in 22 innings of work for the Yankees this season, striking out 25.0 percent of opposing batters while walking 6.5 percent.

