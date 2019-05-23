Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Back in majors
The Yankees recalled Cortes from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of Thursday's game against the Orioles.
Cortes was optioned to Triple-A two days earlier, but he'll be able to return from the minors before the minimum 10 days since CC Sabathia (knee) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. While Cortes likely won't be counted on for much high-leverage work while he's up with the big club, he could be asked to eat some innings Friday in Kansas City in what's expected to be a bullpen game for the Yankees.
