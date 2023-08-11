Cortes was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Aug. 8, with a left rotator cuff strain.

Cortes just returned this past Saturday from a multi-month absence to heal a left shoulder strain and struck out eight of the 14 batters he faced in a strong four-inning start against the Astros. His shoulder is barking again, though, and the 28-year-old southpaw will be shut down from throwing for another month, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. It could very well wind up being a season-ending setback. Jhony Brito has been called up in a corresponding 26-man roster move and will presumably start in Cortes' place this weekend at Miami.