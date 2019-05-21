Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Back to Triple-A
Cortes was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
He has made two appearances for the big club this season, giving up three earned runs in each outing while striking out nine over a total of six frames. David Hale's contract was selected as a corresponding move.
