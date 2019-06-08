Cortes was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Masahiro Tanaka landed on the paternity list, so Cortes was called up to add some short-term pitching depth. He started Wednesday's game at Triple-A, so he is probably not a candidate to start Sunday's game in Cleveland, although he could be asked to log a couple innings in that game. Cortes pitched six innings of one-hit shutout ball while striking out eight in his last start for the RailRiders.

