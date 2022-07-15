Cortes allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings Thursday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Cortes didn't have an impressive strikeout total, but effectively limited hard contact and did not allow an extra-base hit. Entering Thursday's start, Cortes had allowed four earned runs in three of his last six starts and had maintained a 5.34 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in that span, so the bounceback effort was needed. Despite his recent struggles, Cortes has a 2.63 ERA with a 99:22 K:BB across 95.2 frames on the season.